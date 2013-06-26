MB Police release photos of sexual assault suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a male suspect who is wanted for criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Police have released photos of the white male suspect hoping someone can identify him and help bring him to justice.

His charges stem from an incident at the Coral Beach Resort on South Ocean Boulevard.

He is between 5'8" and 5'10" tall, weighing between 220 and 250 pounds with brown hair and a dark goatee. He has tattoos on his upper arms and is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The victim of this crime claims the man has bad, extremely yellow teeth and some were missing.

Contact Detective J. Sutton at 843-918-1903 with any information.

