FCSO: 2 arrested for Unlawful Neglect of Child

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office were called to a campground Tuesday, where they arrested two people for Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Fifty-three-year-old Cristie Ray Griffis, from Charlotte, NC and 34-year-old Lori Marie Carey from Concord, NC appeared Tuesday before a Florence County Magistrate who set bond for each woman at $5,000.

Deputies were sent to the campground to investigate allegations that several children were living in inadequate conditions in a tent with their adult caregivers.

Investigators found that the five children, whose ages range from 9 months to 12 years, were in need of medical treatment for a variety of conditions, including excessive insect bites, sunburn, head lice infestation, diaper rash and ear infections.

All of the children were taken to emergency protective custody and treated at an area hospital.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.