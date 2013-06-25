Mutiny on the rise: FC soccer club eyes playoffs

MYRTLE BEACH - The Myrtle Beach Mutiny are in their second season on the Grand Strand competing in the National Premier Soccer League, and are hoping to remain in playoff contention. With a new look to the team this year, things are improving with the season winding down.

Last year's team was comprised of many local athletes, but this year's edition of the FC squad features 11 players from outside of the country. However, team chemistry has never been a big issue, and that is an equally big reason as to why they may find themselves in the postseason..

"The group of guys we have are all great kids," explained coach Ross Morgan. "They work really hard, they've done everything we've asked of them, the road trips are fun, some of the results haven't gone our way, but just everything we've asked of them has been excellent."

"It's been one of those seasons where you go out there, play a hard fought game, have a little slip up here or there, but each practice we work on more and more things, and come together as a team and I feel like this is when we're going to show it to everybody," said Mutiny defenseman/midfielder R.J. Bass.

Copyright WMBF News 2013. All rights reserved.