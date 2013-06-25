Florence woman charged with 11 counts of forgery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they charged an employee of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board with 11 counts of Forgery on Tuesday.

Latacha Thomas, 30-years-old of Florence, is accused of forging the name of her supervisor on 11 separate checks belonging to patients at the facility location in Timmonsville, SC. Each incident occurred between November 17 2012, and April 10, 2013, according to investigators.

Thomas allegedly had no signature authority, and cashed the checks at a local grocery store.

Thomas was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond on Monday.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.