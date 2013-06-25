Georgetown Co. mayoral run-off election unofficial results released

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Unofficial results from the Georgetown County mayoral primary election runoff were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The unofficial results revealed Jack Scoville edged Rudolph A. Bradley by a margin of 50 votes. Scoville received 670 votes, or 48.06 percent, while Bradley received 620, or 51.94 percent of votes.

The unofficial election summary report showed that 1,300 of the 5,859 registered voters turned out to cast ballots for the mayoral run-off. That is 22.19 percent of registered voters in the County.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.