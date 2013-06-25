Law enforcement arrests Horry County's 2nd most wanted person

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the counties' second-most-wanted person has been arrested.

Dale Lacurtis Ford, 28-years-old, of Longs was wanted for armed robbery.

Law enforcement arrested Ford around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on a felony traffic stop by the Horry County US Marshals Task Force in the Freemont section of Horry County, the post said.

The task force was assisted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office Home Detention Unit.

He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

