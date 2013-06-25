$1 billion to repair SC roads and bridges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Highway 701 South in Conway is just one of the many roads in Horry County that officials with the local South Carolina Department of Transportation said they keep an eye on so when funding from the state goes through, they can get the money to fix the necessary roads.





Governor Nikki Haley signed a bill on Monday for $1 billion to be given to repair roads and bridges throughout the state in a 10 year period.





It's undetermined which roads and bridges will get what, until sometime next year according to SCDOT leaders.





The bill calls for the state to use new revenue and money from state sales tax on vehicles to pay for highways.





Dusty Baker is a Kentucky resident who arrived in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. He said while he was traveling he has noticed work needing to be done, "state highways were pretty terrible, they had a lot of construction, pot holes, and bad indentations. "





Bob Gum, who lives in Murrells Inlet, said he has noticed problems with the roads close to the beach, "frontage roads are out dated. They must be 30 years old. There is too much traffic. I'm an experienced driver down here for 10 years. I'm a fairly coherent driver and I have trouble navigating some of the roads. They are difficult and dangerous."





The SCDOT determines which bridges and roads need upgraded by looking at things like a road's capacity and pavement conditions. When it comes to bridges, the overall structure is looked at to make a decision.





Myrtle Beach resident, Darlene Dukes hopes officials in charge of allocating the money for state roads and bridges will take into consideration the number of travelers making their way through Horry County.

"I think they are trying to do something. We have more and more folks moving down here in the tourists area, but it's going to take time," said Dukes.



