Carolina Forest community works to become 'firewise'

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - The Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest is working to become better protected from wildfires.

Tuesday night, the Firewise Committee from the Waterford Plantation is holding a meeting to present a plan developed with the South Carolina Forestry Commission to designate the community as "firewise."

Firewise.org has already designated these communities as "firewise:"

Avalon, Myrtle Beach, 2012

Briarcliffe Acres, Myrtle Beach, 2010

Camden Creek at Allston Plantation, Pawleys Island, 2013

DeBordieu Colony, Georgetown, 2012

Heather Lakes, Little River, 2013

Hunters Pointe, Hartsville, 2010

Long Bay Club, Longs, 2012

Prince George, Pawleys Island, 2012

The Farm at Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, 2010

Walkers Woods, Myrtle Beach, 2010

Residents from Windsor Green, devastated by the Carolina Forest Fire in March, are expected to attend the meeting in hopes that they will soon be able to implement their own firewise plan.

The meeting is at the Carolina Forest Elementary at 6 p.m. WMBF News Anchor Paula Caruso is reporting LIVE from the school with more information about the firewise designation.

