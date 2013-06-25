Carolina Forest community works to become 'firewise' - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carolina Forest community works to become 'firewise'

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - The Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest is working to become better protected from wildfires.

Tuesday night, the Firewise Committee from the Waterford Plantation is holding a meeting to present a plan developed with the South Carolina Forestry Commission to designate the community as "firewise."

Firewise.org has already designated these communities as "firewise:"

  • Avalon, Myrtle Beach, 2012
  • Briarcliffe Acres, Myrtle Beach, 2010
  • Camden Creek at Allston Plantation, Pawleys Island, 2013
  • DeBordieu Colony, Georgetown, 2012
  • Heather Lakes, Little River, 2013
  • Hunters Pointe, Hartsville, 2010
  • Long Bay Club, Longs, 2012
  • Prince George, Pawleys Island, 2012
  • The Farm at Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, 2010
  • Walkers Woods, Myrtle Beach, 2010

Residents from Windsor Green, devastated by the Carolina Forest Fire in March, are expected to attend the meeting in hopes that they will soon be able to implement their own firewise plan.

The meeting is at the Carolina Forest Elementary at 6 p.m. WMBF News Anchor Paula Caruso is reporting LIVE from the school with more information about the firewise designation.

