Florence SD 1 taking applications for tutors and mentors

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One is looking for volunteers to serve as tutors and mentors, according to a news release from the district.

Interested volunteers must first complete an application and a SLED background check form.

Applications and background check forms can be found on the FSD1 website here:

https://www.fsd1.org/mentorprogram/Pages/default.aspx

Applications can also be obtained from the Florence School District One Administration Office, located at 319 South Dargan Street.

If eligible, applicants will be able to attend the upcoming training session on Thursday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the administration office.

For more information, call 673-1107.

