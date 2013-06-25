5-year-old dies in dog attack in Florence Co.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Florence County Tuesday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed.

The 911 call about the dog attack came just after 11 a.m. from the mother of a five-year-old girl in Effingham. The girl was killed by a pit bull at her home on Fork Road in Effingham, said Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The coroner identified her as Arianna Jollee Merrbach.

Coroner von Lutcken says the girl suffered multiple bite marks. The results of an autopsy proved the child died from multiple, sharp traumatic injures.

Florence County Sheriff's Office is handling this investigation. Herbie Christmas with the Florence County Environmental Control Office says the canine suspected of attacking the girl was confiscated. It was tested for rabies and then euthanized.

The dog's owner gave over custody of two other dogs to the county's shelter. Stay tuned to WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

