Horry Co. council appoints committee to adult business ordinance

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council has appointed a committee to discuss an ordinance to tighten the reins on adult entertainment businesses.

A workshop was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers in Conway to discuss the proposed ordinance that would delete a current code and amend another business licensing regulation by adding a new article titled Adult Entertainment Establishments.

The change would establish licensing requirements for adult entertainment businesses that had not been previously defined.

Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier says the owner of the Gold Club spoke at the meeting, saying an adjustment to the definition of "semi-nude" would solve everything. Council members did not agree.

Council Chairman Mark Lazarus appointed an ad-hoc committee chaired by Councilman Harold Worley to review the ordinances and study the issues that will affect businesses and residents.

Any chances or suggestions from the committee will be presented on Sept. 17.

HCPD Chief Rhodes, Planning Director Janet Carter and Assistant Chief Admin. for Infrastructure and Regulation Steve Gosnell are also on the committee.

