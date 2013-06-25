Bullet holes only clues in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are trying to identify and locate a shooter after bullet holes riddled a home on King Street.

There were several people sleeping in the King Street home shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when gun shots were heard. The bullet holes that pierced the living room window dispersed the glass and even knocked a mirror off the wall.

"I woke up to hear the last remaining three shots come through my house," said the victim. "By 1:02, I got on the phone and called 911."

The police report states one of the women in the home thought she heard someone trying to get in through the front door after the shots were fired.

Officers who located the bullet holes could detect where the shots were fired from, but did not find any bullet casings or suspects, a thorough search of the property in the morning did reveal several casings behind the home.

"They already found three shell casings," the victim said, "they on it."

Neighbors on already on edge after a string of violent crimes along King Street. Just a matter of days ago, Josh Pyatt disappeared after being carjacked at the intersection of King and Vereen Streets, just a short distance from this shooting.

Myrtle Beach Police tell WMBF News there could be a connection between the two crimes, stating an associate of Pyatt's may have attacked the home believing someone with information on Pyatt's whereabouts was inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police as soon as possible.

