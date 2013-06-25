Robbery suspect forces victim to withdraw from ATM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took money from a man's bank account at gunpoint.

The male victim told police he was on his way back to his hotel from a club when a man approached him at the intersection of Chester Street and Second Avenue South.

They walked and talked together for a short while before the male suspect pulled a revolver from his pants and pointed it at the victim, forcing him to the ground and demanding his wallet.

The Myrtle Beach Police report states the man took the debit card found in the wallet and forced the victim toward the nearest ATM. He attempted to withdraw hundreds from his account, but was only able to steal $100.

The victim then ran away from the suspect and went to the nearest hotel to call the police. He described the suspect as a thin, black male with short hair.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.