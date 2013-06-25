Stolen credit card used at Conway Lowe's - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman they wish to question.

That woman was photographed at the Lowe's in Conway, and police want to question her about a stolen credit card used in that store on May 3.

If you know who this woman is, please contact the Conway Police Department.

