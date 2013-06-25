Sexual assault suspect found sleeping on victim's couch

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars and facing serious charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman lying in bed with her husband.

According to the Horry County Police report, 32-year-old Jason LaWayne Hewitt was found sleeping on the couch in a Conway home where a married couple lives.

The couple claimed to be asleep in their bed around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when the wife noticed someone else in the room. When she spotted Hewitt, and felt an inappropriate touch, she shook her husband awake.

The man immediately shoved Hewitt away from his wife while she ran into another room. The report states Hewitt followed the woman, so her husband came running to confront Hewitt again. During the struggle, the husband was pushed into a window and cut his hand.

The couple ran to a family member's home to call the police. The officers that arrived to investigate found Hewitt sleeping on the couple's couch. The report states he was intoxicated and unable to recall what had happened.

Jason Hewitt was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery. His bond has been set at $5,500.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.