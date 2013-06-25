5 more of 'Horry County's Most Wanted' behind bars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five men wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office have been taken into custody, marking the 23rd Horry County Most Wanted arrest.

Alexis Chestnut, 28, was wanted for a burglary on Dick Pond Road just before Christmas 2011, but he failed to show up for court. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was captured by Aynor Police on Friday, June 21.

A bail bondsman brought 31-year-old Shawn Lynn Emmanuel to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was wanted for failure to appear in court for a criminal domestic violence charge.

An Horry County Sheriff's deputy is credited with the arrest of 35-year-old Timothy Spain. He was wanted for failure to pay child support, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Goodman has been located in North Carolina, and is being detained in a prison there waiting to return to Horry County and face charges. He was wanted for armed robbery.

Authorities located Kevin Farischon in Virginia on June 24. He will soon be extradited back to Horry County to face domestic violence charges.

The warrants for his arrest state Farischon had a court order to leave his wife alone for previous alleged abuse, but he violated that order and showed up at her home. While there, the report says he locked her and a six-month-old child in the room and he put his hands around her neck attempting to choke her, before she managed to get loose.

