Happy Homecoming: Blake Walker back with RedWolves

FLORENCE - The Florence RedWolves are enjoying some early season success in the Coastal Plains League, to the tune of a 13-7 record entering Monday, contending to be the best in the West Division. The team has gelled more than usual in the early going, and is armed with a coach that is familiar with the organization.

Blake Walker is in the dugout calling the shots for the first time with this Florence team, but he spent the summer of 2010 in the Pee Dee playing for the RedWolves. He was an all-star then, and is now trying to get his team in first place before the end of the first half of the season.

He spends the rest of the year as an assistant at Texas Wesleyan University, but for him, the opportunity to return to this organization and stay in Florence is one he couldn't pass up.

"I'm thrilled, I love this town," said Walker about his return. "I've got a great host family, I have the support of the fans, a great owner, a great G.M., and we all stick together. As far as a month into it, I'm happy with where we are. We've lost some games we probably shouldn't have, and won some games we might have shouldn't have so it goes both ways."

