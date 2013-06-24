Two men arrested in Maryland for fatal shooting at Florence gas station

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were captured by US Marshals near Baltimore, Maryland and arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Florence two week ago.

Larry Frederick and Mitchell Quan were arrested in Randallstown, Maryland, and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, and murder, respectively. Florence Police spokesperson Major Carlos Raines confirmed these two men were arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Dawud Bull of Darlington.

Major Raines said Frederick and Quan fled in an SUV after the shooting and went to Baltimore.

One man is already behind bars in connection to the shooting death. Police have arrested Dwaine Lamar Burr after he turned himself in on the morning of Monday, June 24.

According to a police report, in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23, Bull was shot and killed at the Speedy Mart, located at the intersection of Irby and Lucas Street.

A spokesperson with the City of Florence says just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Bull and a female companion were at the Speedy Mart.

At that same time, a vehicle with the victim's ex-girlfriend and five other people arrived at the gas station.

Police say an argument began between the two groups and that led to the shooting.

According to the Florence County coroner, Bull was rushed to McLeod Regional Center and moments later he died.

People who work at the Speedy Mart said this is the first time anything like this has happened on their property.

"It's a little bit standard for this part of town, but things are getting better," said Josh Jeffords. "I'm not too worried about it at all. Most the people in this neighborhood are good people, you just got a couple bad eggs."

Josh Jeffords is opening a business directly behind the Speedy Mart. He says the recent shooting will not impact his decision to open his business in the area.

Just down the street from the location where Jeffords plans to open his store is Pawn Express. Lauren Middletown has worked at this location for eight years, and she says her store has made a few security changes to deter crime within the store.

"There was a shooting not too long ago, and we have had a couple of break-ins," Middleton commented. "We did things to make the business better we put a lock on the door."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Florence Police Department.

