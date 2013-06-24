Myrtle Beach's "Hot Summer Nights" in full swing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach's "Hot Summer Nights" in full swing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach's "Hot Summer Nights" has kicked off for summer 2013. It runs through August 31 on the Boardwalk, and along Ocean Blvd.

The events are free and any age is welcome to attend. More information can be found at www.myrtlebeachdowntown.com.

  • Sundays:  Elvis in concert, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Plyler Park
  • Mondays:  Free Kids' Carnival, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m., Plyler Park
  • Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays:  Free oceanfront concerts, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Plyler Park
  • Wednesdays:  Fireworks over the Ocean, 10:00 – 10:15 p.m., Second Avenue Pier; Free concert at Ninth Avenue Stage, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.;  Elvis impersonator 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. in Plyler Park
  • Fridays:  Dixieland Band on the Boardwalk and Elvis concert in Plyler Park
  • Thursday, July 4:  Fireworks over the Ocean, 10:00 – 10:30 p.m., Second Avenue Pier
  • Saturday, August 31: Labor Day Fireworks Show, 10:00 – 10:15 p.m., Second Avenue Pier

