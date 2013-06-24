Myrtle Beach's "Hot Summer Nights" in full swing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach's "Hot Summer Nights" has kicked off for summer 2013. It runs through August 31 on the Boardwalk, and along Ocean Blvd.

The events are free and any age is welcome to attend. More information can be found at www.myrtlebeachdowntown.com.

Sundays: Elvis in concert, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Plyler Park

Mondays: Free Kids' Carnival, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m., Plyler Park

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays: Free oceanfront concerts, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Plyler Park

Wednesdays: Fireworks over the Ocean, 10:00 – 10:15 p.m., Second Avenue Pier; Free concert at Ninth Avenue Stage, 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.; Elvis impersonator 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. in Plyler Park

Fridays: Dixieland Band on the Boardwalk and Elvis concert in Plyler Park

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks over the Ocean, 10:00 – 10:30 p.m., Second Avenue Pier

Saturday, August 31: Labor Day Fireworks Show, 10:00 – 10:15 p.m., Second Avenue Pier

