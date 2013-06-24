Conway Police hosting community watch gathering - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police hosting community watch gathering

Source: City of Conway Source: City of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department announced in a press release that it will host a gathering of all community watch programs for a meeting on Tuesday.

From 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. all community watch members are those interested in forming a community watch are invited to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Conway Recreation Center at 1515 Millpond Rd. in Conway.

