SCDPS releases weekend fatality report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported that five people were killed on South Carolina highways over the weekend between 6 p.m. Friday, June 21 and midnight on Sunday, June 24.

A seatbelt was not worn in three of the five deaths. As of June 23, the SCDPS reports 322 deaths on South Carolina highways in 2013, which compares to 401 deaths in the same period in 2012.

Of the 227 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2013, 135 were not wearing seat belts.

Through midnight June 23, 35 pedestrians, 47 motorcyclists and six bicyclists have died on state roads and highways.

