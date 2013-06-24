Conway Elem. wants sidewalks to keep kids safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City Administrator in Conway says they need more sidewalks, and plan to ask the Horry County School District to help fund two sidewalks near Conway Elementary School.

The City of Conway is currently putting together a package to present to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help get the sidewalks built. The City feels if the school district signs on, their chances will be better.

The city wants to build a sidewalk on the stretch of road from Snowhill Drive from Sherwood Drive to McGrath and along McGrath from Snowhill to Lakeland. The school principal says dozens of kids walk that route to school every day during the school year.

"There is a need for more sidewalks," says Maquitta Davis. "We have quite a few students, around 45 to 50 who either ride their bike or walk."

The city estimates the project will cost $232,000. It wants SCDOT to pay half, and it's asking the school district to pay a quarter of the tab, about $58,000 while it will commit to the other $58,000.

Horry County School Board Chair Joe Defeo says the district will not vote on the issue at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

