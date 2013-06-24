Pee Dee man charged for threatening police officers

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An elderly Johnsonville man is spending time behind bars after police say he threatened three police officers at gunpoint.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, one deputy and two Johnsonville Police officers responded to a home on New Hope Road on June 19. At some point after they arrived, 70-year-old A.R. Dennis allegedly threatened them with a shotgun.

Investigators say the officers asked him to dropped the gun, and he did so. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of threatening the life of a public employee and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Dennis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $23,000 surety bond.

