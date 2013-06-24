3 charged with Surfside Beach sexual assault

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An investigation into a sexual assault in Surfside Beach has landed three men in jail.

That crime occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 22, says Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah. It was reported at a gas station by the female victim, who says she met the three male assailants at a club earlier that night.

She had asked them for a ride home, but the men drove her somewhere in Surfside Beach to assault and rob her. That's when the men fled with her purse and left her behind.

A description of the suspects and vehicle was sent to other police agencies, and the men were located in a traffic stop in Georgetown County.

James Wesley Starks Jr., 30, of North Charleston, 28-year-old Timothy Starks of St. Stephens and 28-year-old Sherwood Edward Johnson of Ladson were arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and strong armed robbery.

James and Timothy Starks were given a $45,000 bond each. Johnson's bond was set at $60,000.

Chief Keziah called it a classic example of good police work by all agencies involved to remove these violent offenders from our streets.

