Grand Strand Humane Society issues warning on summer heat

Grand Strand Humane Society wants to remind everyone responsible for an animal to be extremely cautious during the hot summer months.

"Do not leave your beloved animal in a car for even a few minutes", said Executive Director, Sandy Brown. She added, "even if you leave the windows down in a car, an animal cannot survive high heat.

To leave your animal in extreme heat is considered animal cruelty as addressed in the City of Myrtle Beach Ordinances; Section 4-4. You will face a large fine, jail time; possibly lose custody of your pet. Your pet could suffer brain damage and death."

The following chart will show how quickly a closed car will become a death trap for an animal:

Outside Temperature Inside Temperature Time it Takes to Reach Inside Temperature 75° 100° Within 10 Minutes 75° 120° Within 30 Minutes 85° 90° Within 5 Minutes 85° 100° Within 7-10 Minutes 85° 120° Within 30 Minutes 100° 140° Within 15 Minutes

The Grand Strand Humane Society takes in animals brought in by the City of Myrtle Beach Animal Control as well as those brought into the shelter by members of the community. The Society is committed to providing excellent guest service to its visitors as well as the best care possible for the animals in the community.