Bomb squad deems package safe, reopens Hwy 319

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Highway 319 has been reopened around Cool Springs Business Park where Horry County Police's bomb squad was investigating a suspicious package.

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler says the bomb squad was dispatched to Aynor to investigate a package found in the back of a vehicle on Highway 319 near the Cool Springs Business Park. A 500-yard section of Highway 319 was shut down around the park, Kegler said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Sgt. Kegler said the package they examined was deemed safe, and the road was reopened. They did not locate any explosive device.

Governor Nikki Haley, Congressman Tom Rice and others were expected to attend a ribbon cutting in that area where the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. would announce the relocation of a gun manufacturer.

The location of that event changed to the Aynor Town Hall as the bomb squad continued their investigation.

