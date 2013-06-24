Myrtle Beach Police end search for wanted suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police have suspended their search for a wanted suspect in the area of 46th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Police spokesman Capt. David Knipes confirms a man was asked for identification after police officered responded to a call in that area Monday morning. The man gave over his ID, but then ran away.

The man's ID was then checked, only to reveal that he was Anthony McCall, a man wanted on criminal charges by the US Marshals Service.

Myrtle Beach Police were unable to locate McCall. His charges have not been released.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.