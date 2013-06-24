Citizen's Police Academy accepting applications

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're 21 or older and want to learn more about police practices, police services, or just how the police department works with its community, consider submitting your application to the Citizen's Police Academy.

Classes for the 26th session of CPA, offered by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, begin on Monday, September 9, but they're accepting applications now.

To apply, you must be at least 21, live in Horry County, and be willing to undergo a criminal background check. Once you're signed up, you meet every Monday for ten weeks to learn about Crime Scene Investigations, Emergency Vehicle Operations and simulated firearm training.

Classes are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Police Annex at 3340 Mustang Street

Contact Sgt. Mike Guthinger by at 843-918-1803 or mguthinger@cityofmyrtlebeach.com if you're interested. You can find an application on online here - http://www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/cpa.html - or you can pick up a paper application at the Myrtle Beach Police Annex or the Myrtle Beach Police Department located at 1101 Oak St.

Applications are due to Sgt. Guthinger at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Annex no later than Friday July 19, 2012, at 5 p.m. Please take note that this Academy only offers an "inside look" at policing and offers no certification or arrest powers.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.