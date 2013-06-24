Man found dead in own car, suspect still on the loose

Joshua Pyatt and a photo of the type of car police were looking for. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identify of the body found in a car as the man police believed was carjacked and assaulted days earlier.

Twenty-one-year-old Joshua Pyatt and his navy blue Nissan Altima were entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing. Myrtle Beach Police say Pyatt was carjacked and severely injured, and possibly shot.

A detective spotted Pyatt's car in the Westwind Apartment Complex around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday and after further investigation located a body inside, says police spokesman Capt. David Knipes.

The body has been identified as Joshua Pyatt, confirms Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

No suspects have been named in this crime investigation at this time. Wednesday Myrtle Beach Police officers and detectives were following up on leads and interviewing possible suspects in the case. Pyatt's vehicle has been processed according to Capt. Knipes for any clues.

Pyatt's family spoke with WMBF News first on Monday evening pleading for anyone who knew of Josh Pyatt's whereabouts, to come forward. Then, on Tuesday the family pleaded again...this time for anyone who has information on who killed Josh Pyatt.

"Anybody out there. Anybody out there that know anything about my boy Josh just please call the police and let them know anything y'all know about Josh," Josh's Mother Teresa Pyatt said in an interview Tuesday.

Teresa Pyatt said she is hoping the person who murdered her son will come forward, so that her family can find closure.

"I probably won't hate nobody because I try not to hate. I try to love," Teresa Pyatt said.

Teresa Pyatt said her son didn't have any enemies.

"Josh was a good kid. He didn't mess with nobody. He was in his car. They did not have to do my child like that. They did not have to do my child like that. He did not deserve that," Teresa Pyatt said.

Capt. Knipes further explained that the incident may be connected to a shooting on King Street early Tuesday morning.

Teresa Pyatt said a funeral will be held for her son on Saturday at the St. John AME Church in Pawleys Island.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police Detective Mike Quinn immediately at 843-918-1910.

