NC man arrested while in possession of 14 grams of cocaine

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 30-year-old man who was arrested on a federal probation violation in Brunswick County last week received several narcotics-related charges after cocaine was found in his possession.

Kevin Lyndell Davis, 30, of Shallotte, was taken into custody on June 20 for three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute, two counts of sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as the probation violation charge, according to Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

At this time of his arrest, 14.2 grams of cocaine was seized from Davis' possession, Flax states. He is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

