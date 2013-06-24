Florence woman arrested for leaving children in hot vehicle

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 27-year-old Florence woman was arrested Sunday, accused of leaving children unattended in a hot vehicle.

Shernette Lesane was arrested for unlawful neglect of a child by Darlington City Police at about 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department. She is accused of leaving the children unattended for an extended period of time, placing them at unreasonable risk of harm from heat-related injuries.

The children were evaluated by paramedics and said to be in stable condition, the release states.

Lesane was arraigned and taken to the Darlington County Detention Center. Police are asking citizens to report to law enforcement any children seen unattended in hot vehicles.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

