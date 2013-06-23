Capsized catamaran adrift in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Capsized catamaran adrift in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has advised that a catamaran capsized in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

The catamaran is adrift in the North Myrtle Beach area around 27th Ave South.  The city advised that all passengers were rescued from the vessel, and the City of Myrtle Beach is addressing the issue of removing it from the water.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly