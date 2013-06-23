Gun maker relocates to Cool Springs Business Park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Governor Nikki Haley and Congressman Tom Rice met in Horry County to announce that PTR Industries is relocating its business to the Cool Springs Business Park.

With that investment in the Aynor area of Horry County and the jobs the gun manufacturer will create, the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation says the company's move is a big win for the Palmetto State. More than 600 jobs have come to the Grand Strand area since January 2013!

PTR Industries is moving from Connecticut where they have over a decade of experience creating rifles. They employ gunsmiths, engineers, toolmakers and machinists.

On their website, the company attributes their desire to relocate to the Palmetto State to a bill recently passed in the State of Connecticut. Bill No. 1160, AN ACT CONCERNING GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION AND CHILDRENS SAFETY, hopes to reduce gun violence by "banning hardware responsible for less than 3% of homicides in 2011," the company says.

By moving, PTR Industries owner Josh Fiorini said they would be doubling their rifle manufacturing capacity.

The ribbon-cutting was held at the Aynor Town Hall on Monday, and attended by Governor Nikki Haley, Congressman Tom Rice, Horry County officials and PTR Industries officials.

For the latest on this announcement, tune in to WMBF News at 4.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.