Florence woman arrested for leaving child in hot vehicle unattended

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington City Police say they arrested a 27-year-old woman for Unlawful Neglect of a Child at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Shernette Lesane, from Waverly St. in Florence, SC was arrested for allegedly leaving minor children in a vehicle unattended for an extended period of time, placing the children at unreasonable risk of harm for heat-related injuries.

The children were evaluated by paramedics, and were said to be in stable condition.

Lesane was arraigned and transported to the Darlington County Detention Center without incident

The Darlington City Police Department asks persons who witness children left unattended in hot vehicles to report it to law enforcement.

