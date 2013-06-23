Moped driver crashes into yard, dies

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man died in a yard after crashing his moped on King Ave. Saturday around 4 p.m., according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Danny Joe Buffkin, 52-years-old, from Florence was driving west on King Ave when he wrecked his moped. He died on the scene from internal injuries.

He hit bushes and landed in a front yard. The people who live in the house were not home, someone walking down the street saw him laying there, according to Coroner von Lutcken.

Coroner von Lutcken added Florence Police are investigating the accident.

