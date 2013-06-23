NMB employees named Employee's of the Month for good deed

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach city council announced in a press release that Animal Control Officer Jerry Gordon and Firefighter Ryan Marrs are the Employee's of the Month for a good deed a few months ago.

During the 2013 St. Patrick's Day Parade, a young girl was photographing the event while sitting on the sidewalk, when she dropped her camera into a storm drain.

Gordon and Marrs were present when this occurred and retrieved her camera from the drain. The city council said this willingness to go beyond the call of duty was greatly appreciated by the girl and her family, and the council is grateful to their positive attitudes.

