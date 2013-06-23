MBPD: three attackers steal man's wallet, wedding band

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a male victim stated that he was cut and robbed while walking on 1st Ave. South in Myrtle Beach.

The report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states that the victim was just past Myrtle Street when he heard someone say, "Give me your (stuff)," before he was struck in the back of the head by a fist. The victim said he felt something sharp slash his left side, and he was thrown to the ground where one of the suspects took the wallet out of his back pocket.

The victim stated his wedding band was loose, and it was also taken. He looked up from the ground and saw three black males running towards Withers Park. The victim said one suspect was short and stocky, wearing blue camouflage shorts and a white tee-shirt. The second suspect was tall and light-skinned wearing black shorts with a white tank top. The third suspect was short and stocky wearing khaki shorts with a white tee-shirt.

The victim stated that the suspects stole $200 from him and his wedding band.

