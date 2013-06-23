Driver, passenger deceased after Georgetown Co. crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported a fatal collision that occurred on Dunbar Rd in Georgetown County. According to Senior Trooper Bridget Wyant, the accident was a double fatality that occurred at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Sam Hodge said Teneal Linen, 27-years-old was traveling south on Dunbar Rd. when he turned left off of the roadway at the intersection of Browns Ferry Rd. Senior Trooper Wyant said the vehicle struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

Lienen was transported by air to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, 19-year-old Tyquan Jones from Georgetown is also deceased. Jones was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated before being transported by air to the Medical University of South Carolina, later succumbing to injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

