Stabbing, sexual assault suspect captured in NC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man Myrtle Beach Police named as a suspect in a stabbing and sexual assault has been captured in Vance County, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Captain David Knipes says 53-year-old Waredell Bullock was arrested at his mother's home on Wednesday, June 26 by the State Board of Investigation and the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

He is expected to be extradited back to Myrtle Beach to face charges in connection to two separate crimes occurring just hours apart on Saturday, June 22.

The female victim of the stabbing reported at 1 a.m. that morning was rushed the hospital after collapsing into her neighbor's front door. The police report says she was stabbed by Bullock multiple times, and was bleeding from the chest and neck area.

Several hours later, a woman claimed she was walking with Bullock on Osceola Street near Mr. Joe White Avenue when he grabbed her by the neck and forced her into the woods. He threatened to kill her if she screamed and then sexually assaulted her, the police report states.

Capt. Knipes says Bullock will be charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and two counts of attempted murder once he's brought back to Myrtle Beach.

