Ex-Anderson deputies plead guilty to drug charges

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Two former Anderson County sheriff's deputies have pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

The Independent-Mail of Anderson reports (http://bit.ly/17uw05O ) Saturday that 32-year-old Mark Miller and 35-year-old Shane Thompson were each sentenced to a year of probation.

Miller and Thompson were both fired last year. A state investigator testified Thompson had regularly purchased methamphetamine while on duty and that Miller gave Thompson 60 pain pills that he'd gotten through his wife's prescription.

Both men were initially charged with official misconduct, but those charges were dropped. Thompson was given a lifetime ban from serving in law enforcement. Miller was given a 5-year ban.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.