Man cut with knife while trying to break up fight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man trying to break up a fight on Ocean Blvd. was cut in the back with a knife around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The police report states approximately 6 to 8 subjects were fighting beside the victims' business. The victim tried to stop the subjects that were fighting when an unknown white male cut him on the back with a knife.

The offenders fled when officers arrived, and the victim had a minor slash on his back. The victim had no contact with the offenders that officers were able to detain.

Police are looking for a white male around five feet and eight inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with no shirt, no shoes and white shorts with a dark stripe on them.

