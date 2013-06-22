4 robbed, 2 assaulted with guns on Greens Blvd Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four people were robbed, two of whom were assaulted with guns on Greens Blvd. late Friday night, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a call in reference to an assault right before midnight. When they arrived on the scene, the victims were being treated by EMS for minor injuries that occurred during the incident.

The victims stated that they were walking home from Broadway at the Beach when they were robbed. They were walking south on Osceola St. when three black males came rushing toward two of the victims. The suspects were wielding two handguns, one black in color and the other silver.

An offender struck one victim on the right side of his head, and another offender struck one victim on his left side behind his ear.

The guns caused minor visible injuries to both victims, who said the three black males then asked the victims to hand over everything they had, and then grabbed the victims' belongings. After taking the victims' belongings, the offenders ran towards Greens Blvd. where they got into an unknown car and left the scene.

The victims described each of the offenders. One black male wearing a white tank top with dark colored jeans and dread locks, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and slim build. The second offender was a black male, also wearing a white tank top with dark colored jeans, short hair and five feet and eight inches tall with a slim build. The third black male had an afro hairstyle with black shirt and jean shorts. This male was also described as five feet and eight inches tall with a slim build.

