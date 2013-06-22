1 deceased, 1 transported to hospital after Conway accident

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One man is deceased after an early morning single-vehicle accident in Conway Saturday morning, according to Catina Hipp with the Conway Police.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the deceased is a Hispanic male who was living in Myrtle Beach with no next of kin in the area. The collision occurred on Hwy 378 in Conway around 6:35 a.m.

Hipp said there was another person in the vehicle with the deceased, who was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The passenger's condition is not known at this time.

WMBF News will update information as soon as it is available.

