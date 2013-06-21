No serious injuries from shooting with sawed off shotgun

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is facing charges after two men claim he shot at them with a shotgun.

According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page, a shooting on the 100 block of Orange Street Friday afternoon led officers to arrest 22-year-old Eric Lamar Dozier and charge him with two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a sawed off shotgun and resisting arrest.

The two victims who reported the crime to police said Dozier shot at them with the sawed off shotgun, which police found in Dozier's car when he was arrested on Front Street.

One of the male victims has minor injuries, but neither of the men went to the hospital. Dozier is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

The investigation is continuing to determine a possible motive for the shooting and the relationship between Dozier and the victims.

