Convicted armed robber gets 30 years in jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach in 2008 has been convicted and sentenced to spend several years in prison.

According to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, Anthony Maurice Riggins was taken into custody after an armed robbery on May 7, 2008. That's when Myrtle Beach Police say someone at the Sea Palms Motel on Seventh Avenue North identified him as the suspect.

Shortly after he left the motel with the cash that was stolen, police believe he attempted to rob the Holiday Sand North Motel. Before police could respond to that scene, Riggins was under arrest.

In 2009, the State offered Mr. Riggins 12 years in prison if he pleaded guilty to both offenses. He refused the offer and asked for a jury trial.

On Friday, June 21, 2013, a jury convicted Riggins of armed robbery. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

