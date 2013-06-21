Suspected ordnance found in flower beds

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A bomb squad and military personnel were called to Darlington County Friday afternoon where a woman found a possible explosive in her flower beds.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd says a woman was working in the flower beds around a newly-purchased home when she found something unusual buried there.

Military personnel were called to investigate the origin and safety of the device, and were able to dispose of the suspected military ordnance with a controlled explosion in a nearby field.

