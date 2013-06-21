Supermoon in sky on Sunday

A Supermoon occurs at 4:32 AM Sunday morning.

On the east coast of the Palmetto State, the moon is expected to rise at 8:44 p.m. and set at 6:18 a.m.

A Supermoon is an astrological nickname given to the perigee moon when it coincides with a full moon.

The perigee moon is the closest approach of the moon to the Earth during the month.



EarthSky.org says "Last month's full moon was also a supermoon. But the June full moon is even more super! In other words, the time of full moon falls even closer to the time of perigee, the moon's closest point to Earth. The crest of the moon's full phase in June 2013, and perigee, fall within an hour of each other."

EarthSky.org says Alec Jones in the United Kingdom put together the comparison.

A Supermoon appears brighter and bigger compared to the other full moon.

A perigee full Moon brings extra-high "perigean tides," states NASA scientist Dr. Tony Phillips. The NOAA says it's nothing to worry about, though, as lunar gravity pulls tide waters only a few centimeters higher than usual. Local geography can amplify this affect to about six inches in total.



For more information on the Supermoon check out this story on Space.com.

