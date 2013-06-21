Socastee murder suspect gets life in prison

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murder and other charges.

According to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, 31-year-old Marcus "Big Money" Dwain Wright has been charged and convicted of murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, trafficking of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Wright's murder charge stems from the May 2, 2012 shooting death of 37-year-old Jerome "JJ" Green Jr. in a mobile home on Figure Eight Road.

A jury found Wright guilty, and he was sentenced to spend life in prison without parole.

