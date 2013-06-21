Winning Carolina Cash 6 ticket sold in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you bought a Carolina Cash 6 ticket in North Myrtle Beach, pull that ticket out and check the numbers. You could be a winner!

A Carolina Cash 6 ticket worth $200,000 taxes paid was sold at the Kroger on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, but no one has claimed the prize.

Here are those winning numbers for the Carolina Cash 6 drawing on Thursday, June 21 - 2, 16, 23, 24, 27, and 31.

Do you hold the winning ticket? If so, you have 180 days to claim your prize. Check sceducationlottery.com. for all the details.

