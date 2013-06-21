SC unemployment rate unchanged in May

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The SC Department of Employment and Workforce boasts that the percentage of the population is South Carolina that is unemployed was unchanged in May 2013.

In both April and May of 2013, the unemployment rate in South Carolina was eight percent. The number of unemployed fell by 1,773, and the number of employed people rose by 1,497.

It's the eleventh month in a row that employment has increased.

Marion County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state at 15.2 percent, but added around 25 jobs.

Georgetown County has the lowest unemployment rate of Pee Dee and Coastal counties at 8.1 percent.

Every county except Saluda County reports a higher unemployment rate in May than in April, though when seasonally adjusted, the statewide employment status remained the same.

See below which Pee Dee and Grand Strand counties are adding the most jobs, then head to the WMBF News Facebook page and tell us what you think can be done to improve the employment in South Carolina.





